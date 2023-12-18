Digital payments zoom, but cash in still king

It is not very often that a research paper by economists at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) attracts media attention. A paper by Sakshi Awasthy, Rekha Misra and Sarat Dhal titled ‘Cash versus Digital Payment Transactions in India: Decoding the Currency Demand Paradox’ is one such paper.

The paper discusses the evolution of cash and digital payments in India. One would imagine that as there is an increase in the volume and value of digital payments, there would be a decline in cash payments. However, the paper points to a paradox that both digital and cash payments have been rising in India. What explains this paradox?

For this, we need to understand some basics of money. For anything to be classified as money it needs to serve three functions: medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Medium of exchange means that money should be acceptable to people for buying and selling goods and services. ‘Store of value’ means that money should have some value as that will only enable you to buy/sell goods and services. ‘Unit of account’ means that goods and services should have a common base to enable transactions.