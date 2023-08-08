Diligence, the mother of good fortune

Alexander Hamilton was one of the founding fathers of America and served as the first U.S secretary of the treasury. He is also credited to have established America’s first national bank in 1784. He was not born into power but worked with diligence and found himself on top in his short span of life. When the American constitution was drafted it was sent to all the 13 colonies for ratification. Hamilton wrote more than 50 essays tirelessly defending the constitution which came to be known as the federalists papers. The essays got people’s attention and the constitution got passed in 1787. When George Washington became president in 1789, he chose Hamilton to be the first United States Secretary of the treasury for his diligence.