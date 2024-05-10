Do you want the good or bad news on tornadoes and hurricanes?

This might seem counterintuitive. The supercell thunderstorms that breed tornadoes thrive on heat, moisture and instability in the air, something weather nerds call CAPE, or convective available potential energy. And climate change is certainly generating plenty of that. But these storms also need “wind shear,” a change in wind speed and direction at different altitudes. While global warming creates more CAPE, it also creates less wind shear.

In some places and times, warming’s CAPE effect will outweigh its wind-shear effect, producing more tornadoes. In other times and places, the opposite will happen. Good luck trying to model it; tornadoes are hyperlocal events that chaotically pop in and out of existence like virtual particles or TikTok dances.

A 2021 study by researchers at Columbia University and Central Michigan University suggested that every 1 degree Celsius of warming would make tornado-friendly conditions increase by 5% to 20%, though the actual incidence of severe weather would increase by a little less. The planet has warmed by about 1.3C above preindustrial averages so far. Maybe a world of 2.7C warming will have noticeably more supercell storms and other severe weather, including damaging winds and hail.

And a new study from researchers at Iowa State University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggests that, as the climate warms, tornadoes will increasingly be included in the package deal of misery delivered by hurricanes, along with floods, storm surge and high winds.

Again, though, the jury is out. A couple of years back, scientists did notice a trend of fewer days with tornadoes, but many more tornadoes hitting all at once, in clusters, when conditions were right. And they generally expect that the Tornado Alley that cuts through the middle of the US will shift eastward over time and that supercell storms will happen earlier in the year as the planet warms.

That may sound like a wash, but as tornadoes leave the great wide open of the Plains, they will encroach on places where more people live, often in mobile homes and other structures that aren’t prepared for them. The net effect is that the number of severe US storms inflicting at least $1 billion in damage has soared in recent years, setting a record in 2023, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.