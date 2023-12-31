Don’t ask, it’s crude

BPCL rejected the entire request on grounds of commercial confidence. HPCL said all that information was a ‘trade secret’ of strategic importance and that disclosure would adversely affect the competitive position of third parties in the high-stakes international market.

Rubbing it in, HPCL also said that disclosure of such information would not serve any larger public interest. But to its credit, the company furnished month-wise data of crude oil imported since January 2022. IOCL wrote back asking for the supporting document that accompanied the RTI application. As I had attached none, I resent a copy of the RTI application. Two months have passed; they are yet to make a decision.