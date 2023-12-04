Don’t bar kids from playgrounds

Despite the relatively better score of parks on inclusion (57 per cent) than accessibility (37 per cent), the absence of inclusive and accessible components in parks leads to inequality in play, and segregation between typically developing children and children with disabilities. In the past, there have been only a few sporadic initiatives in Bengaluru by the government, civil society and corporate social responsibility funders. But unlike other cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata, Bengaluru’s smart city project does not make any commitment towards inclusive parks. Such isolated and sporadic efforts are insufficient to reinvent parks as inclusive spaces and do not provide the minimum critical mass to foster change. The only response to achieving the critical mass is to rework existing parks to become more accessible and inclusive. Philanthropists, urban planners, government actors, citizen groups and civil society initiatives must together create more high-pitched momentum on making parks more inclusive and accessible so that truly, no child is left behind.