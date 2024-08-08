Dragging our feet on deep science

If we were to focus on the innovation bottleneck and identify the hurdle at which we trip, it would be well within our stride to find ways of surmounting that hurdle. The core of the problem is funding — or rather, the lack of it. If we look at the top four scientific-leader economies in the world — the US, China, Japan, and Germany — it is striking that all of them have a robust system of venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investment driving innovation.