EC claims free and fair elections. It must enable citizens to verify the claim

That is not all. Before counting day, when I researched the CEO websites, for the list of ROs in those states, only seven states -- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jharkhand – and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry had displayed them. So, when I filed a fifth RTI application asking for the complete list of ROs across the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, the EC again said that it does not have it and that I must approach the CEOs separately. Under the election-related law, it is the EC which appoints the Ros, in consultation with the respective state governments. To claim that it does not have a compiled list is astonishing. This begs the question, did the EC never contact the ROs across the country during the elections?