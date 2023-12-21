A bill for control over all communications

The bill proposes to put an end to the present licensing system, which is cumbersome. Telecom is a field with international linkages. The bill has followed international practice by providing that those in the satellite internet sector will not need to bid for spectrum. It has been seen that bidding increases the cost of services. It also proposes to penalise with fine and jail terms illegal phone taps and unauthorised hacking. It provides for biometric authorisation for SIM card issuance, which is expected to serve as a safeguard against identity theft and related offences. But all the reforms and updating have a serious negative side because the bill gives large, in fact absolute, powers of control and management to the government in a field where the individual’s fundamental right to privacy and autonomy is very important. Some of its definitions are so broad that the government will be able to bring any kind of communication within its control.