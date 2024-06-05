A chastening of Modi and BJP by their masters

Beyond the parties, it is India asserting itself against a narrow idea of it, propagated and practised to divide the country and society rather than to unite it. This is true even though the Opposition has not won decisively and the BJP has not lost power. Modi had resorted to the most polarising and divisive campaign against Muslims and vilified all Opposition parties, especially the Congress, for plans and policies that he falsely said would promote only Muslims’ interests. It should be noted that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, whose support will be crucial for the BJP, had refused to agree with Modi’s view of politics. This view, and actions like the building of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, did not have the appeal that the BJP thought they would have. Issues like price rise and unemployment, which the Opposition highlighted in their campaign, were in focus and would have influenced voters across the country. This is clear from the fact that the Opposition gained most of its seats from rural and semi-urban seats where distress and livelihood issues are more real than in urban areas.