A good monsoon is what the country needs

There is the need for better clarity on the temporal distribution of the rain. This is important because farmers and others in different regions need to plan their activities according to the timing and quantity of the rain that they should expect. Hopefully, there will be better predictions at the micro level in the coming weeks. The weakening of the El Nino in the early part of the monsoon and the development of the La Nina effect later may lead to excessive rains. Authorities should also start preparations to deal with problems like excessive rains and floods. The authorities should also deal with the situation arising out of deficient rainfall in areas where the agency has said the monsoon is not likely to be strong this year. Overall, the monsoon prospects are good, but no-one can be sure of what weather and climate will bring.