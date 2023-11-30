A great rescue, with lessons to learn

A disaster in which everyone survives is a rare occurrence. Avalanches, landslides and building, bridge and flyover collapses, train derailments and collisions, cloudbursts, floods, why even just heavy rain and lightning – all leave a trail of bodies and depressing death counts. The collapse of the road tunnel that was being built on the Char Dham Yatra route in Silkyara in Uttarakhand could have been one more in that list. That it is now a joyous celebration of a successful rescue effort in which all 41 workers who were trapped inside came out alive owes to two facts: One, the workers were fortunate to escape the collapse itself as they were working some distance from it in the 4.5-km long tunnel, and they were not lacking in oxygen; and two, following from this, the rescue effort was not racing against a ticking clock. As described by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), member of the National Disaster Management Authority, it was an “all-of-government” approach that pulled in the relevant ministries and agencies in the state and at the Centre, while private and public sector companies came forward to help with their expertise. Two Australian tunnelling experts were also brought in. The rescue was challenged in all aspects -- the density of Himalayan rocks, the danger of another collapse, the breaking of a drill. When machines could go no further, some out-of-the-box thinking brought in a group of “rat hole” miners, so called because they descend into coal mines through shafts so narrow that the National Green Tribunal has banned the practice. It was their skill that set the stage for the final act in a 17-day saga that had the nation holding its breath and hoping for the best.