A paean of praises and promises

The Union interim budget presented on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a vote-on-account, and in that sense is a limited exercise that signals a lot but can commit very little.

It uses a golden frame to showcase the path that has been tread and presents the hope of “unprecedented development” and “golden moments” in the next five years.

Pre-election budgets tend to go that way, and to that extent this one is no different. It is interested more in building the air of achievement, except that the “profound positive transformation” it seeks to present has already been hawked by the government from various other quarters.

This is therefore one more occasion to turn up the amp. It is redeemed by the fact that it exudes fiscal restraint, not overt populism. In terms of core numbers, the fiscal deficit estimate for 2024-25 has a sharp reduction, down to 5.1 per cent, which is positive as a trendline.

The focus on reprioritising of expenditure in recent budgets by enhancing provision of capital expenditure is a welcome move. However, there is a question of budget integrity when the 2023-24 budget estimates of capital expenditure are reduced (down by Rs 50,715 crore) in the revised estimate.