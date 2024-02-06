A panel to confirm biases and prejudice?

At the present pace of population growth, India does not need any coercive measures to control population. Countries where governments intervened and adopted such control measures are today suffering due to skewed demographics and have had to reverse their policies because of their negative consequences. The most infamous of them is China. Linking democratic rights, welfare benefits, etc., to the size of the family, as has been suggested by some quarters, will also be a wrong measure. There is a longstanding narrative in the country that the Muslim population is growing at a higher rate and the Hindus will be reduced to a minority in the country in the future. The contention has been dismissed as completely baseless by population scientists and experts. The work of the new committee will hopefully not be guided by such ideas. The government should make public details of the committee which it proposes to set up. But first, it should conduct the census to get its own numbers and ideas right.