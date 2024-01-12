A ruling too late, and lacking credibility

The ruling is a political setback for the Thackeray faction and marks another victory for the Shinde group. The Election Commission (EC) has already recognised the Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allowed it the use of the party’s election symbol. The Thackeray faction has challenged the EC’s decision in the Supreme Court. The decision on disqualification is also certain to be challenged. The court might take time to decide the case. The decision might become redundant because the state is set to have Assembly elections later this year. The Speaker also has to decide on a disqualification case relating to the NCP factions by January 31. Maharashtra has seen splits in two of its major parties, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, with the rebel factions going over to the BJP’s side. Even while the legality of the splits are examined by the Speaker and the courts, the real issue involved is political and will be decided by the parties’ ranks at the grassroots level and by the people at large in elections.