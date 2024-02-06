A token of political gratitude

It is that position that has been recognised by the conferment of the top civilian award on him. Advani prepared the ground for the Hindutva ideology and practice to become the major narrative of the country’s politics by driving the Ram temple movement with his Rath Yatra. No other yatra after Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Yatra has impacted the country’s history like Advani’s 1991 yatra from Someshwar to Ayodhya. He made the temple a potent symbol to rally around. The movement helped the BJP come to power first as a part of coalitions and then on its own at the Centre and in many states, and culminated in the consecration of the temple this year. It controversially sought to change the idea of India, and that was clear when Modi declared that the temple was at the centre of India’s nationhood. Advani is the ‘Ratna’ of that India, though it was for Narendra Modi to work out its details. Modi was a product of the political environment created by Advani, and he evolved in time to be what he is today. The award is a ‘tribute’ from Modi, who evolved, to Advani, who remained what he was, and it was political, not personal.