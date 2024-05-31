A world unable to stop Netanyahu’s war

The world has been too patient with Netanyahu as he continues this war, now widely understood to be meant just to ensure his own political survival in Israel. The diplomatic efforts to end the war are at a dead-end, as Israel refuses to call a ceasefire. Any other country in Israel’s place would have been declared a ‘rogue State’ by now and would have faced crippling sanctions. The US has let down the international community on many occasions in the past, but never so shabbily as it has done now. It continues to bankroll the war, pouring billions into enabling genocide. With the Security Council toothless in the matter, as it has been in most conflicts, it is sickening to consider that in another six months – Netanyahu says Israel needs seven more months to achieve its military goals -- the world will be marking one year of this war, with pious statements from the same countries that are actively assisting Israel, from those that are cheering silently, and others that are looking on, by which time tens of thousands more Palestinian civilians will surely have been killed while there’s no guarantee that Israel will be satisfied that it has finished off Hamas.