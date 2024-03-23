Air pollution: An alarming situation

The revelations from the report are alarming because air pollution is a serious health hazard. According to some estimates, outdoor air pollution accounts for 2.18 million deaths per year in India, second only to China. It is cause for a range of ailments like asthma, pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, and lung cancer. The danger can go up with increase in air pollution. The healthcare system in the country will not be able to cope with a surge in diseases caused by air pollution. The economic impact will also be very high, with rising healthcare costs and falling productivity together taking a toll of the economy. The challenge will be quite daunting because of the large population. Villages and smaller cities and towns were considered to be relatively free of air pollution. But the report shows that there is no safe hiding place in the country from air pollution. It also indicates that the deterioration of air quality has been quite steep in the recent past. The reasons for this will have to be studied.