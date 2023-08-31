Air pollution: Move fast to save tier-2 cities

The Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has warned that the air pollution levels in Karnataka’s tier-2 cites could go up by 40 per cent by 2030 due to non-implementation of various measures to check emissions. The study was conducted across 75 cities in 17 states. In Karnataka, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad have been classified as “non-attainment” cities due to the high air pollution there. At the airshed level (pollution sources beyond city boundaries), Davangere was found to have the highest particulate matter emissions due to the presence of industries beyond the city limits. Interestingly, another study by Smart Air, a social enterprise, has listed Madikeri, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bagalakote, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru among the 20 least-polluted cities in India. Yet, in none of these cities, the average PM2.5 levels was found to be below the WHO-recommended limit of 5 micrograms. For instance, the least-polluted city in the country, Imphal, had air pollution levels three times higher than the recommended limit. In Madikeri, the second least-polluted city, it was more than three times higher than the limit.