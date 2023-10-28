Amnesty scheme to protect the influential?

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has proposed a one-time voluntary disclosure and amnesty scheme under which those illegally owning wildlife articles can surrender them without facing penal action. Though on the face of it, the scheme would benefit many innocent people, especially in villages abutting forests or tribes who are in possession of such articles, there is every chance the provision could be misused to provide an escape window to professional poachers and other wilful defaulters. According to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, an animal article means an article made from any specified captive or wild animal, other than vermin, and includes any object in which the whole or any part of such an animal is used. The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows because it comes against the backdrop of several influential people, including actors, politicians and religious heads, being accused of illegally possessing tiger claws, animal pelts and other banned articles. The issue of animal articles came into focus after a ‘Reality TV’ show participant, Varthur Santosh, was arrested and sent to custody on charges of owning a pendant made of tiger claws. While the mighty arm of law came down heavily on Santosh, other influential people placed in similar circumstances are being treated with kid gloves. Curiously, many individuals who until the other day proudly flaunted these articles are now claiming that they are not real but made of synthetic material.