An indictment of our society

The people who saw her trudging along and did not care to ask her what happened to her and to extend any help to her are also guilty. No beat constable came to her help, either because patrolling was not there, or the patrolling policemen also did not care. It is callousness and lack of empathy that made people turn away from the child. It is a terrible thought that even a child in such distress did not evoke any response from people. There were shocked reactions from all over the country at the sight of the video. But can it be said with certainty that the same callousness would not be there in other places? Ujjain is not particularly known for callousness and lack of compassion. Ujjain is everywhere, it is a state of mind. All those of us who are shocked at the video should also ask ourselves the question we are asking the people of Ujjain. Would we have gone to her help? The lone priest is a flicker of hope. He saves us from total damnation, but is only one against an unfeeling crowd. Goodness is rare.