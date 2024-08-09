Appalling neglect of missing women cases

It is a matter of grave concern that at least 485 women who went missing from Bengaluru in the past 12 years remain untraced. A majority of them were under the age of 22. Among those missing are 20 underage girls who had been placed in juvenile homes. Up to 70% of missing women are from economically backward families, which do not have the wherewithal to follow up regularly with the police.

According to the police, women disappear for a variety of reasons, including love affairs, family problems and financial difficulties. Some are kidnapped, murdered, or trafficked. In some instances, particularly in cases of elopement in which the missing women return, the family fails to inform the police. However, this only appears to be a lame excuse, for if the police constantly monitored a complaint, they would come to know when a missing woman returned home and would not have to depend on the family for information.