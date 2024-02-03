Art or food? That’s no choice

When two environmental protesters threw soup at the world’s most famous work of art in Paris last week, they were trying to create a link between art and food. Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, protected by bullet-proof glass, survived the soup attack.

The activists articulated an antithetical relationship when they asked the world with some rhetorical flourish: “What’s the most important thing -- art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?” They wanted to draw attention to the protest by French farmers for less regulation and better prices.

They more than succeeded in their intent because the attack on the picture was worth more than many reams of writing about the protest. The painting has also survived a custard pie and an empty tea-cup hurled at it in the past for various reasons.