At least now, stem violence in Manipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent advice to the central government to take steps to restore normalcy shows the rising concern over Manipur even among those politically on the government’s side. The government has been recalcitrant and indifferent to the state and has left it to bleed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the North-East many times this past year but has not gone to Manipur. He has evaded mention of the state except when he claimed in an election speech that the situation had improved because of the efforts of the state government and the intervention of the central government. But the situation has only worsened and violence and tensions have spread to new areas. Both the Lok Sabha seats in the state elected Congress candidates and that should be taken as a vote of disapproval on the handling of the situation by the state and central governments.