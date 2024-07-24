Biden’s exit spells hope for Democrats

The Democratic Party still needs to confirm Harris as its candidate at the party convention in mid-August. But already, there is new hope in a party that believed just until two days ago that the election was a lost cause. In the age debate that has so far dominated this presidential election, with Trump deriding Biden as “senile”, Harris, 58, is now the better placed candidate, 20 years her opponent's junior. Eyes are now on Harris to inject, in relative terms, some young energy to the Democratic campaign. But the challenge before her is not small. Many young Democratic party supporters were planning to sit out this election due to Biden's unstinted support of Israel in its war on Gaza. Harris, who was Biden's running mate until two days ago, is not expected to articulate radically different views on the topic. On the other hand, abortion is an issue where she may score with younger and women voters across party lines. But the big question that will haunt her campaign is race. After Barack Obama, whose eight year presidency is often blamed for the election of Trump in 2016, is America ready now to accept another Black person, a woman, as President? Harris's racial identity – she is born of an Indian mother and Jamaican father and identifies as Black – and her gender will be central to the Republican campaign. Trump's MAGA vision is shot through with racism and misogyny.