Borewells are not a permanent solution

With Bengaluru facing an unprecedented water scarcity, the BWSSB has resorted to drilling some 105 borewells and claims to have achieved a 90 per cent success rate despite the plummeting groundwater level in and around the city.

The high success rate was possible, the BWSSB says, because it went about the process in a scientific manner, taking the assistance of geologists.

The geologists analysed aquifers in various areas and identified locations where drilling borewells would be successful. The terrain as well as the state of existing borewells in the vicinity were also studied before deciding on a location. This is creditable because attempts by many private parties to strike water or rejuvenate old borewells have not borne fruit.

While this move by the BWSSB could mitigate the problem to some extent, it does not offer a permanent or viable solution. Though indiscriminate digging of borewells exerts great pressure on the groundwater table, especially in times like these when the city is starved for rains, they cannot be wished away either because only 60 per cent of Bengaluru is serviced by Cauvery water. Besides, the Supreme Court has imposed a cap -- 24 TMC -- on the amount of Cauvery water that can be supplied to Bengaluru.