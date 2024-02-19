Brazen attempt to throttle democracy

In the run-up to the general elections, the Congress faces the threat of a financial choke which will constrain not only its campaign but even its day-to-day working. The party has claimed that the Income Tax (IT) Department has frozen its main bank accounts, making it unable even to pay salaries to its staff. The drastic action was reportedly taken by the authorities for late filing of its I-T returns for 2018-19.

The money drawn from the party’s national crowdfunding schemes were also frozen. It has approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, which has allowed it to operate the accounts for the time being, on the condition that an amount of Rs 115 crore be kept in lien until the case is heard next week. The party has been allowed to spend funds over and above that, but it says it does not have such amounts in its current accounts.