Breach has exposed security failures

It is ironic that the incident happened on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on parliament and hours after parliament, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had paid homage to security personnel who had died during that attack. There was even an alert for the occasion, especially after the US-based Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had warned of an attack before or on December 13. That the so-called special security blanket thrown in and around parliament was so easily breached by the intruders is an indictment of the entire police, security and intelligence services responsible for the protection of parliament. What has come to light is that the strict security enforcement system put in place after the 2001 attack has since become weak. The government has unnecessarily imposed severe restrictions on journalists who visit parliament for reporting its proceedings. But it has left the real chinks in the security system open. Every aspect of security, including the issue of passes, needs to be reviewed and a fool-proof system evolved. It is shameful that parliament, which is the most important institution of democracy, is so vulnerable. An issue of email password-sharing was recently claimed to pose a security threat to parliament and was used to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra. A pass-related issue has now actually threatened its security.