Budget focus on jobs welcome

The Union Budget 2024-25 marks the launch of the Modi 3.0 government’s economic policies and reflects its political compulsions and the grassroots realities of India’s jobs crisis. The increased allocations to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are rewards given to political partners without whose support the government will not exist. The focus on jobs is sharp, underscoring how the government views employment generation both as an economic necessity and a political challenge.

Unemployment has dogged the Indian economic landscape for years. It was made worse by demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic. The hope that employment will pick up as the economy fires has been belied again and again, giving us the incongruity of a heated stock market celebrating new highs even as the jobs crisis got more entrenched. Will the provisions in the budget be able to fix this? That question will not be answered in a hurry but it at least puts the issue of creating jobs in sharp focus.