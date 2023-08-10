Bulldozer govt must be demolished

There are very wrong notions and prejudices working behind the bulldozer culture of the BJP. They have gained traction in recent times. One is that an accused is an offender. It is not true, and an accused can be punished only if the guilt is established in a court of law. Another is that there is need for instant justice because the established system of justice is slow. But problems in the justice system do not justify short-circuiting due process. Demolition of houses is not a legally prescribed punishment, and it cannot be administered even on a convicted offender under the law. The third and most important driver of the bulldozer culture is the deep prejudice and hatred of Muslims and the itch to go after them for any reason, no reason or wrong reasons. The police action with bulldozers is not different from the mob action during riots. It is outside the law and all norms of governance, as the court noted.