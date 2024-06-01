Campaigners swayed. Did the voters, too?

An extremely long campaign period in the country’s electoral history has ended and the world’s biggest polling exercise is set to conclude on Saturday. Campaigns usually give a sense of the mood of the voters because parties, candidates and their supporters try to tailor their themes, slogans and activities to what they perceive as the thinking and sentiments of the voters. This could be seen especially in long campaigns like the present one. While the BJP started the campaign on a confident note, projecting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, the themes shifted as it progressed. The Prime Minister himself changed the gear and much of the campaign came to be dominated by vilification of the Opposition and an attack on the minorities, specifically the Muslims, expressed in various ways. The discourse deteriorated both in terms of what was said and how it was said. It might be facile, however, to conclude that the BJP changed its strategy because it sensed defeat or a major setback. The party may have decided to shift to surer ground in regions where divisive sentiments can evoke better responses.