Check cyber crime raging in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has other dubious distinctions, according to the report. It has recorded the highest number of narcotics cases, in addition to cases related to prostitution, dowry harassment and rash and negligent driving. The second positions in these categories go to different cities but Bengaluru remains in the top position. When the city leads the country in crime, the situation needs to be taken seriously and addressed effectively. One worry is that the trend is only increasing. In the case of cyber crime, the city has already recorded over 9,000 cases till the end of November this year. Apart from improving policing infrastructure, it is imperative to spread awareness and improve digital literacy. There is a high pendency of cyber crime cases

in courts, and the conviction rate is low. Demands have been made for the setting up of a central cyber police force and special courts for quick investigation and disposal of cyber cases. Since cyber transactions are steadily increasing, it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies, banks, and other financial institutions to ensure that transactions are

done safely and securely, and frauds are brought to book quickly.