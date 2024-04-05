China’s name game vexes India yet again

In its fourth such exercise since 2017, Beijing has renamed 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, giving them Chinese names. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs calls this “standardisation” of names. From the point of view of India, it is a creeping assertion of Chinese claim to Indian territory. China claims all of Arunachal Pradesh as ‘south Tibet’. Chinese maps show the Indian state as part of China. It is no coincidence that the renaming came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the Sela Tunnel built under the Sela Pass. The tunnel was constructed to ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati and Tawang, and is a shot in the arm for the military that is guarding the frontiers in that sector, as well as for civilians. Beijing had ‘strongly deplored’. Just as it has done in the past, Delhi strongly denounced the renaming, describing the “invention of names” as “baseless”, and asserting that renaming does not change the fact that these are “integral and inalienable” part of India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has dismissed the Chinese action, saying renaming does not make Arunachal Chinese territory.