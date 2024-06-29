Collapsing infra calls for urgent attention 

The tragic collapse of a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, which claimed a life and inflicted injuries on six, is a stark reminder of the deplorable state of infrastructure in our country. This incident, which also disrupted air traffic and caused significant financial losses to airlines and passengers, underscores a gross failure in architectural planning and structural design. The accumulation of rainwater leading to the collapse is indicative of a fundamental oversight that cannot be ignored. This mirrors a similar incident that occurred a few days earlier at the airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a recently inaugurated roof collapsed due to similar flaws, though fortunately without resulting in any casualties. In both cases, the structural design was faulty, raising serious questions about the competence and integrity of those responsible for these projects.
Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole recently highlighted a significant crack in the Atal Setu sea bridge connecting South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. Despite the political overtones, the fact that a stick could be inserted several feet into the crack is alarming. Similarly, the Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi, completed at a cost of Rs 920 crore and adorned with murals of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, was quickly plagued by water seepage when it rained. What was supposed to be a symbol of progress has turned into a white elephant, requiring ongoing and costly maintenance to address its defects.
These repeated failures point to a larger, systemic problem in our approach to infrastructure development. There is a glaring lack of foresight and quality control in planning and execution. Those responsible for these projects seem unable to envision the durability required for such massive undertakings. Historical structures like ancient temples and modern successes like the Delhi Metro demonstrate that it is possible to build resilient and lasting infrastructure. The current state of affairs demands a serious re-evaluation of our infrastructure policies and practices. There must be stringent accountability, better project management, and a commitment to quality that ensures safety and longevity. It is high time we addressed these problems to prevent further tragedies and restore public trust in our infrastructure capabilities. The vision should extend beyond immediate gains to a sustainable future where structures serve successive generations without compromising on safety.