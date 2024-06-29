Collapsing infra calls for urgent attention 

The tragic collapse of a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, which claimed a life and inflicted injuries on six, is a stark reminder of the deplorable state of infrastructure in our country. This incident, which also disrupted air traffic and caused significant financial losses to airlines and passengers, underscores a gross failure in architectural planning and structural design. The accumulation of rainwater leading to the collapse is indicative of a fundamental oversight that cannot be ignored. This mirrors a similar incident that occurred a few days earlier at the airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a recently inaugurated roof collapsed due to similar flaws, though fortunately without resulting in any casualties. In both cases, the structural design was faulty, raising serious questions about the competence and integrity of those responsible for these projects.