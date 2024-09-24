Courts must not stop live streaming

In a judicial order in August, a bench of the Supreme Court had cautioned judges against making “random, gratuitous and unwarranted remarks” in the course of hearings, and to be mindful that proceedings were being live-streamed. The apex court had warned judges that such comments tended to cause “incalculable harm to the sanctity of the judicial process”. Recently, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud remarked, “Social media thinks that every time we say something, that's the judgement.” This only highlights the need for judges to remain mindful of their words and actions in the courtroom. The AAB’s demand is unwarranted, though, as live streaming is intended not only to provide access to courtroom proceedings to all citizens, and thus transparency in the justice system, but also to ensure that judges and advocates understand that they can be held accountable. Lawyers, who must engage in arguments in court, must take this episode as a lesson, rather than using it to demand that the courts go back to an opaque era.