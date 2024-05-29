Criminal flouting of fire-safety rules

The incidents have triggered some belated action by the authorities. The owners of the gaming unit and the hospital and some of their associates have been arrested.

The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Rajkot incident and asked the state government and other municipalities to submit a report on the functioning of gaming centres. There are other such centres which have been running without permission. Orders have been issued to inspect all of them and close down those that had no licences. A Delhi government investigation into the cause of the hospital fire is underway. Special attention should have been paid to all aspects of safety in the hospital because it was catering to small babies.