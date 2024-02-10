Defamation: Law panel is wrong

Citizens have the right to their reputation and it may be considered as part of their right to privacy. That is a basic requirement of civilised life and coexistence. Its importance is all the greater in times of expanded public life, possibility of greater access to private life through technology and explosion of the media, including social media. Public life has also become more competitive and therefore there is an increasing tendency to misuse the criminal defamation law to silence political adversaries, activists, journalists, and critics. It is wielded outside the political domain also for the same narrow purposes. The consequence is that it acts as a curb on free speech, which, too, is a fundamental right, and more important in a democracy. The panel says that the law “ensures a balance between freedom of expression and the right to reputation,” but this is not seen in actual practice.