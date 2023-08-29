Desecration of a national award

It is ironic that The Kashmir Files, a film that has been widely criticised for promoting hatred and divisiveness, has won the Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film in the National Integration category at the National Film Awards announced on Friday. The film was controversial in many ways and had attracted strong reactions for its treatment of the migration from Kashmir Valley of Kashmiri Pandits, who were harassed, intimidated and many even killed by militants, into Jammu and other parts of the country in the 1990s. The conferment of the award on the film has been termed as “shocking” by many. It is not just political leaders from Kashmir and from the opposition parties who have found the award wrong and inappropriate. There is wider criticism which concerns the falling standards of judgement and the motives and considerations behind the grant of awards in arts, literature and other fields.