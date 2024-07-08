Difficult road ahead for new Iran president

The economic misery of years of sanctions is compounded by the restrictions on the citizenry, controlling everything from what they can read to how they should dress. Women are especially affected. The stringent hijab rule, which has been a lightning rod for protests since the time of the 1979 revolution, when it was first introduced in all its strictness, has now become symbolic of all that is wrong with Iran. The election was called after the previous president, the hardline Ebrahim Raisi, who presided over the ruthless suppression of the Amini protests, was killed in an air crash in May. For his campaign, Pezeshkian channelled the still simmering public anger over the 21-year-old's death after she was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab in the prescribed manner, and the voters chose him over his hardline rival Saeed Jalili over two rounds. The first round of polling, held against this background of civil disobedience, saw Iran's lowest turnout of just 40 per cent, indicating an all time low public engagement with politics. This was obvious even when Raisi won in 2021, with a turnout of 48 per cent, a record low at the time. This time, in the first round, Pezeshkian led with 48 per cent of the vote over Jalili, who received 39 per cent of the vote. In the July 5 run off between the two candidates, Pezeshkian pulled away with a lead of more than 9 percentage points, polling 53.6 per cent of the votes against Jalili's 44.3 per cent. The runoff turnout was 50 per cent, showing higher engagement at the possibility of a reformist's win. This too is a message to the Ayatollahs of Iran.