Nationwide doctors’ protests reflect widespread anxieties

In many other places, such facilities don’t exist, and even when they do, they don’t work. Only less than half of the Nirbhaya Fund, set up to support initiatives to protect the safety of women, was utilised between 2013 and 2022. This reflects not just legal, institutional and infrastructural challenges but also societal attitudes. The Kolkata outrage is yet another reminder of the need to ensure safety and justice for all women not just at their workplaces but also elsewhere.