Don’t ignore warning signals on growth

The first advance estimates of the Gross Domestic Product for this financial year, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), created some surprise because they exceeded most expectations and projections. According to the estimates, the economy is expected to grow 7.3% in real terms, as against 7.2% last financial year. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had made a projection of 7% in its December meeting. The economy grew at 7.7% in the first half, and the estimate shows that there may be some deceleration in the second half. It is also possible that the projection may be revised, going forward, because it is based on the data for the first eight months of the year. This is because the last few months may see a slowdown from the previous period. Even if that happens the economy would have grown at a very good rate, compared to all other major economies.