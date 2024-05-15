EC must answer criticism with facts

The Election Commission described Kharge’s letter on the reported discrepancies in the voting data as an “attempt to push a biased narrative under the guise of seeking clarifications” and told him to “exercise caution and refrain from making such statements”. It also said that making public his letter to other leaders was “highly undesirable” and was designed to “create confusion, misdirection and impediment to the conduct of smooth, free and fair elections.” It said Kharge’s letter could create an anarchic situation and that the Congress president was trying to create a false narrative through insinuations and innuendo. Such remarks and serious charges are highly inappropriate from the EC. Political parties bring to the attention of the Election Commission and the public various issues related to the election and even criticise the conduct of the election. There is nothing wrong in airing such concerns in public because elections are a public activity. What Kharge told other leaders is what the EC had already been apprised of. There has been criticism of the EC’s handling of election data in the public realm.