EC’s failures are visible to all now

It is unfortunate that courts are now forced to do the work expected of the Election Commission (EC) and sit in judgement on the compliance of parties and candidates with the model code of conduct to be observed during elections.

The Calcutta High Court passed orders restraining the BJP from publishing some advertisements which it had found to be violative of the model code. It found the advertisements to be slanderous and derogatory.

The court also criticised the EC for not addressing the complaints promptly. It is ironic that the EC objected to the court looking into the complaint after it had failed to do so itself.

It was pointed out in the court that the EC had not taken any step in the matter and had issued notice only after the petition was filed in the court. The court rightly asked whether the EC would take action only after the election was over.