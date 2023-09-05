Economy: Strong start, but headwinds ahead

It was the services sector, which grew by a high 10.3%, that contributed most to the growth. The industrial sector, including construction, was a laggard. Manufacturing, at 4.7%, has performed only marginally higher than during the last quarters, and perhaps reflects the fall in exports. The construction sector, which had started gaining momentum after the pandemic, slowed down, though it still showed a 7.9% growth. This is in contrast to the performance of cement and steel, which grew by 12.2% and 10.2% respectively. Trade, hotels, transport and communication showed good growth at 9.2%, and the financial, real estate and professional services sector grew at 12.2%. The increase in private consumption and the growth in investment activity were encouraging signs. Private consumption, which is a driver of growth, grew by 6%, as against 2.5% in the second half of last year. Investment activity also grew at a healthy 8%, though that was less than the 8.5% growth in the second half of last year.