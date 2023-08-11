Education for all is a State obligation

More than 6,500 schools in the state with more than 100 students are managing with just one teacher. Many reasons have contributed to the poor student enrolment. With aspiration levels rising, even people in the lower strata of society do not want to send their children to government Kannada medium schools and instead enrol them in private schools, where the quality of education and infrastructure are perceived to be better. Besides, why would parents send children to schools that have no teachers in the first place?