EVMs must be above suspicion

Recently, the questions about the EVMs have mostly centred on using the VVPATs. Many of those who raised the questions have said that they are not against the use of the EVMs, but want to ensure that there is no possibility of their manipulation. The EVMs have been proved, through many elections, to be reliable and tamperproof. The ECI has held sessions to demonstrate that the machines work well in all conditions. The charge that they can be hacked with advanced technology has not been substantiated. The EVMs are not networked and are allotted randomly to constituencies and polling booths. The malfunctioning of a few machines out of many lakhs cannot be considered a sign of a problem in the system. It should be noted that Opposition parties have also won many elections after the introduction of the EVMs. Many of the complaints have been made by parties when they lost an election, or when they expect to lose one.