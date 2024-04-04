JOIN US
False claims: Ramdev, government deserve SC rap

Ramdev has been issued directives and warnings in the past, but he has not heeded them and has acted against them. His company repeatedly violated its assurance that it would not advertise its products as capable of providing permanent relief to a range of ailments like obesity and hypertension.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 22:08 IST

The Supreme Court of India did well to read the riot act to Ramdev, self-styled yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, and to criticise the government for “shutting its eyes” when he went against the nation’s interests and violated the laws during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramdev is facing contempt proceedings over the publication of misleading advertisements in breach of an undertaking given to the court. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had filed the case seeking action over the claims made by Patanjali that its medicine offered a cure for Covid-19. Ramdev had also rundown modern medicine. The court had directed him to file an apology in the contempt case, but it has found that the apology was “perfunctory and a mere lip service” and there was “defiance and belligerence on his part.” It has now threatened to add perjury to the contempt charge. 

Ramdev has been issued directives and warnings in the past, but he has not heeded them and has acted against them. His company repeatedly violated its assurance that it would not advertise its products as capable of providing permanent relief to a range of ailments like obesity and hypertension. The company even sought to justify its violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with the contention that it was an “archaic law”. The court refused to accept his apology and has given him a last opportunity to file a fresh response. The court asked some harsh questions to the government also about its failure to act when Ramdev’s claims went against the national efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. It has directed the government to file an affidavit on why it did not tell the public that Ramdev’s claims were false.

The court’s questions and warnings are important, and they go to the heart of a disturbing trend gaining ground in India. There is an increasing tendency to violate or ignore court orders, denigrate the rule of law, and rundown institutions that support and hold State and society together. It is well known that Ramdev is close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government, and his sense of impunity arises from the confidence that comes from the association. The government also ignored his excesses and infractions of law, probably because of the bonding with him. Such a nexus, which encompasses politics, business, personal and other areas, often works against public interest. There is also a growing ecosystem in the country which is receptive to him. Ramdev is an example of the typical individual who tries to rise above the law and needs to be shown his place. The court showed him that.

