False claims: Ramdev, government deserve SC rap

The court’s questions and warnings are important, and they go to the heart of a disturbing trend gaining ground in India. There is an increasing tendency to violate or ignore court orders, denigrate the rule of law, and rundown institutions that support and hold State and society together. It is well known that Ramdev is close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government, and his sense of impunity arises from the confidence that comes from the association. The government also ignored his excesses and infractions of law, probably because of the bonding with him. Such a nexus, which encompasses politics, business, personal and other areas, often works against public interest. There is also a growing ecosystem in the country which is receptive to him. Ramdev is an example of the typical individual who tries to rise above the law and needs to be shown his place. The court showed him that.