Finance Commission should heed Karnataka’s concerns

All states in the South have similar demands because they have felt that they have been penalised for their better performance in social and economic fields. Equity involves the more developed states aiding the less developed ones, but the southern states have felt that they should not be made to subsidise the poor performance of states in the North and the East. Siddaramaiah made this clear when he said that support for other states should not be at the “expense” of the people of the state. Southern states have also felt discriminated against by the Centre, with political divisions aggravating their sense of unfair treatment. Karnataka has said it wanted a “balanced and fair approach” from the Commission, and the Commission has said it would not take decisions that would cause discord. The legitimate concerns of the state need to be heard and acted upon.