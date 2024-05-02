First Surat, now Indore: EC, wake up!

Indore has gone the way of Surat in turning the election literally into a one-horse race, with only the BJP candidate actually in the fray. It is clear from the circumstances that in both the constituencies, the opposition Congress candidate and possibly other candidates were induced, threatened or otherwise made to withdraw from the field. In Indore, it is clearer and more blatant. Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew after a 17-year-old land dispute case against him was revived, with an attempt to murder charge added to it. It could have been no coincidence that the new charge was added the day after he filed his nomination papers. He has also been photographed with BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and welcomed into the party. Indeed, Vijayvargiya himself reportedly took Bam to the state electoral office to withdraw his nomination. Indore is set to go to the polls on May 13 and the BJP candidate and sitting MP Sankar Lalwani will now have an easy walkover.