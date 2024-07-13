Flood control calls for better measures

Assam has over 120 rivers, including the mighty Brahmaputra, flowing through it. There are many factors relating to hydrology, terrain, and climate that make Assam more prone to floods than other states. However, governments have not been able to manage floods for decades. The readymade solution is the building of embankments whose effectiveness is being increasingly questioned. More than 5,000 km of embankments have been constructed in the state over the years. Many of them are maintained badly and have become unstable, and they push the water downstream to flood other areas. The recommended strengthening of embankments with afforestation does not take place. Other measures like dredging, arresting erosion and creation of reservoirs to divert water from the rivers are also not seriously implemented. The proposal to set up upstream dams has received attention but has faced resistance within the state. There is no reliable hydrological data on Assam which could form the basis of measures to manage or control the floods.