Governors must know their limits

The Supreme Court’s words to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit that he cannot sit on bills passed by the state legislature after casting doubts on the validity of the Assembly session in which they were passed are at the same time a direction and a warning. Such directions issued to a constitutional authority like the Governor from the Supreme Court are unprecedented. It was accompanied by very strong words also. The court said the Governor was “playing with fire” when he questioned the legality of an Assembly session which passed the bills, because he lacked the constitutional power to do so. The court pointedly asked the Governor what power he had to challenge the decision of the Speaker to convene the Assembly. It also reminded the Governor that “in a parliamentary form of democracy, real power vests in the elected representatives of the people,” and that the Governor is just a “titular head” of the state. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud posed the question, “How can Governor say this…Will we continue to be (a) parliamentary democracy?” These are strong words and wise counsel, relevant in other states also where the Governors are in confrontation with elected governments.